Dennis Quaid will be the parade marshal for the second annual Doc Holli-Days celebration in Tombstone this weekend.
Val Kilmer is also expected to be on hand. Both actors portrayed the famous Wild West outlaw dentist in movies — Quaid in 1994’s “Wyatt Earp,” Kilmer in 1993’s “Tombstone.”
In addition to marshaling the parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, Quaid and his band, The Sharks, will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $40 and special post-concert meet-and-greet packages are available.
Doc Holli-Days runs through Sunday, Aug. 12, and much of it is centered around opportunities to meet and greet with Kilmer and Quaid — for a price. The cost of admission to the individual meet and greets on Saturday and Sunday is $100 through tombstonesba.com.
For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit theannualdochollidays.com.