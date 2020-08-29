 Skip to main content
El Toro Flicks Oro Valley is on the move

El Toro Flicks pop-up drive-in theater is moving its northwest side venture this week from the Oro Valley Marketplace to Steam Pump Ranch.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

El Toro Flicks is moving its Oro Valley Carpool Cinema from the Oro Valley Marketplace to Steam Pump Ranch.

Beginning this week, the pop-up drive-in, which launched months ago in response to COVID-19, will show movies from the historic park, 10901 N. Oracle Road. This weekend's lineup "Grownups" on Thursday, Sept. 3; "Sing" on Saturday, Sept. 5; and "The Terminator" on Sunday, Sept. 6. The theater is hosting a private event on Friday, Sept. 4.

El Toro officials said the move was needed because the drive-in theater venture had outgrown the Marketplace.

"Not only did we outgrow the Oro Valley Marketplace lot capacity, but this new site is closer, larger and more attractive for our guests," El Toro Flicks officials said in a written release. "This site partnership will produce additional drive-in entertainment for the Tucson and Oro valley community. Now more than ever, we need to help and push forward one another, support one another’s efforts in building unique ways to help keep our economy moving."

Movies start at 7:20 p.m. and gates open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $20.90 per carload of up to eight people. To purchase in advance, visit eltorotickets.com

In addition to Oro Valley, El Toro Flicks operates Carpool Cinemas downtown at 198 S. Granada Ave., and in California's Coachella Valley. To learn more, visit eltorotickets.com

Cathalena E. Burch

