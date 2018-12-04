Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter” will have you dreaming of hitting the slopes this holiday season.
The film will be screened at The Loft Cinema on Thursday, Dec. 6.
What’s more, each guest will receive free lift ticket offers to ski resorts including: Arizona Snowbowl, Purgatory and Taos.
The documentary follows ski patrollers and professional winter athletes in the winter wonderlands of British Columbia, Alaska, Iceland and more. There’s some mighty impressive skiing in the film. And a few wipeouts, too.
The film celebrates the life and accomplishments of the late Warren Miller, known for his winter sport films.
Warren Miller Entertainment managing director Andy Hawk says, “We are all the face of winter — from the athletes to the audience to the locals in far-off destinations or even at our home mountain. Warren recognized this, and this year’s film celebrates that.”