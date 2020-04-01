Harkins Marana theaters selling popular popcorn curbside today only

We've all be stuck at home binge-watching Netflix and "Grey's Anatomy" reruns, which is perfectly fine with one exception: Every good binge-watch deserves really good popcorn.

Sorry, microwaved doesn't cut it, even if it's the extra butter kind.

Our pick for popcorn perfection: Harkin's Theatres.

Only one problem: The theater chain, with two cineplexes in the Tucson area — on the southside at Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum 18, 5455 S Calle Santa Cruz; and Marana's Harkins Theatres Arizona Pavilions 12, 5755 W Arizona Pavilions Drive — have been closed for weeks courtesy the coronavirus pandemic.

But from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, Harkins is selling its Big Party popcorn bags for $10 curbisde at the Marana location.

This is not an April Fool's Day joke! This is the real deal, and frankly we're a bit hesitant about publicizing it. We can already see the line of cars snaking down Arizona Pavilions Drive, past the closed LA Fitness and into the empty parking lot that used to be teaming with traffic when Ross, TJ Maxx and Home Goods had their "Open" signs lit up.

Here's how it will work: You drive up, place your order and one of the theater's smiling-faced employees will deliver your 510-ounce big bag of buttery, crunchy deliciousness to your car. Of course they are limiting one-on-one interaction in keeping with coronavirus social distancing etiquette, which is comforting indeed.

And why wouldn't those workers be smiling and giddy? They get to inhale the buttery awesomeness as the sizzling kernels shoot out from the kettle.