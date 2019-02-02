Did you know that tucson.com/movietimes not only tells you what movie is playing where, and when, but it also links to Fandango? There you can purchase tickets in advance and choose your seats for theaters with assigned seating.
Now that many theaters are allowing reserved seating, this is a good way to make sure you aren't stuck in the first row of a full theater.
Yes, Fandango charges a fee. If you see a lot of movies and usually go to the same theater or chain, it may be worth it to buy the theater's loyalty card. Fandango waives the fee for many loyalty card holders. The fee credit doesn't show until checkout. Check with your local theater to see if it has a loyalty card and what the benefits are.
At tucson.com/movietimes, choose the date, theater, movie and/or several other variables. When you see the movie and time you want, click the time and you will be taken to Fandango.