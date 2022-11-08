Mescal Movie Set fundraiser will feature Tucson film legend

Mescal Movie Set will honor Red Wolverton, a longtime legend in the Southern Arizona film industry, with an on-site ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 12.

“He has been in more than 100 movies,” said Mescal spokesman Mark Sankey. “He is a wrangler, drove stagecoach and was a big part of the industry in its heyday.”

Wolverton was also the head wrangler at Old Tucson for years, Sankey said. “Many of his kids are still in the film industry,”

he added.

Some of his film credits include, “Posse,” “The

Alamo,” “Stagecoach,” “Into the West” and “Tombstone.”

Wolverton will be bringing the stagecoach he drove in “Tombstone” from his home in Three Points to the Mescal set, where the movie was filmed.

Mescal Movie Set will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ceremony for Wolverton and his wife Margery will take place at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet, and Wolverton will be signing copies of his newly released book “Tales and Trails of a Big Ranch Cowboy.”

Food trucks will be on-site. Historical tours of the set will take place at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Admission is $20 per person, kids 11 and younger get in for free. All proceeds will go to the rehabilitation to the buildings on the property. Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road in Mescal, east of Tucson.