 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mescal Movie Set fundraiser will feature Tucson film legend

Monsoon storm clouds begin building over the Mescal Movie Set.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Mescal Movie Set will honor Red Wolverton, a longtime legend in the Southern Arizona film industry, with an on-site ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 12.

“He has been in more than 100 movies,” said Mescal spokesman Mark Sankey. “He is a wrangler, drove stagecoach and was a big part of the industry in its heyday.”

Wolverton was also the head wrangler at Old Tucson for years, Sankey said. “Many of his kids are still in the film industry,”

he added.

Some of his film credits include, “Posse,” “The

Alamo,” “Stagecoach,” “Into the West” and “Tombstone.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wolverton will be bringing the stagecoach he drove in “Tombstone” from his home in Three Points to the Mescal set, where the movie was filmed.

People are also reading…

Mescal Movie Set will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ceremony for Wolverton and his wife Margery will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Local film legend Red Wolverton and his wife Margery Wolverton will be honored at the Mescal Movie Set on Saturday, Nov. 12.

There will be a meet and greet, and Wolverton will be signing copies of his newly released book “Tales and Trails of a Big Ranch Cowboy.”

Food trucks will be on-site. Historical tours of the set will take place at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Admission is $20 per person, kids 11 and younger get in for free. All proceeds will go to the rehabilitation to the buildings on the property. Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road in Mescal, east of Tucson.

To order tickets, visit mescalmovieset.com. Call 520-255-6662 for more information.

Here are a few of the things you can see when you visit Tombstone.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.

Related to this story

5 places to find Greek food in Tucson

5 places to find Greek food in Tucson

Where to find Greek food in Tucson: The Tucson Greek Festival isn't happening this year, but you can still eat like a Greek at these five restaurants in the Tucson, Arizona area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for third time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News