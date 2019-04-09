If you go

What: 28th annual Arizona International Film Festival.

When: Through April 21.

Where: All movies will be at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St., with the exception of "The Meaning of Vanlife," which will play at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway.

Cost: Individual films are $8; you can get five for $25 and an all-access pass for $100.

Tickets/information: filmfestivalarizona.com.

Here's what's in store for the festival's first weekend:

Thursday, April 11

7 p.m.: "Wheels," about a DJ who deals with his family's struggles in the streets of Brooklyn. Directed by Paul Starkman.

"Cry of the Loon," poet/filmaker Kai Carlson-Wee's short homage to his grandfather.

8:45 p.m.: Six short films by Arizona filmmakers

Friday, April 12

6 p.m.: Short films from around the world

7:30 p.m. "Collisions," a 12-year-old's life is turned upside down when she comes home to discover her mother has been taken away by immigration police. Directed by Richard Levien.

9:30 p.m.: Animation shorts

Saturday, April 13

12:30 p.m.: "Blenio, Utah," a documentary about a butcher from Switzerland who hopes to win the Bonneville Salt Flats of Utah's annual break-speed-records competition. Directed by Patrick Botticchio and Alberto Bernad.

"Wolf Spirit," a short documentary studying the world of wild wolves. Julia Huffman directs.

2 p.m.: "Quail Lake" finds a French man trying to escape his past and a young backpacker trying to escape her life unhappily sharing a cabin for a weekend. Directed by Roman Wyden.

"Desert Prayer," a short about a young woman trying to save her mother's bookstore in Joshua Tree. Directed by Courtney Hope Thérond.

4:30 p.m.: "Shaman Road," about two women who have grown up with visions from deities. Directed by Choi Sang-jin.

"Breakaway," the short is about people who deal with mental challenges on a daily basis. Directed by Wang Yao and Zenan Que.

7 p.m.: "To Hell and Gone," directed by Kyle Moore, takes us to an Arizona ranch where a load of bad guys converge on an unsuspecting woman.

"Contrato," a short about a couple, contract snipers on the U.S./Mexico border, who is targeted by a smuggler. Director by Hiro Koda.

9:30 p.m.: Comedy shorts

Sunday, April 14

11 a.m.: "Into The Arctic: Awakening," a documentary on artist Cory Trépanier who returns to the Arctic to prepare for a touring exhibition of his work. Directed by Trépanier.

1 p.m.: Short documentaries

6 p.m.: "Apple Seed," an ex-con hitchhiker and a man travel across the country, where the man plans to rob his hometown bank. Directed by Michael Worth.