Movies and live music meet this summer at the Fox Tucson

Music and film will intertwine this summer at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress.
The venue will roll out its Music and Movie series on June 11. The series will pair feature films about prominent musicians with live sets from local artists, and will be held during downtown’s 2nd Saturdays.
The first screening (June 11) will be “Walk the Line,” the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, with a live performance from the South Western Stars featuring Mamma Coal and Charlie Hall.
On July 9, the Fox will be showing “Ray” about blues pianist Ray Charles, with a local set from Miss Olivia and the Interlopers.
The series ends on Aug. 13 with the Linda Ronstadt documentary, “The Sound of My Voice.” Liz Cerepanya and Peter Dalton Ronstadt, Linda’s nephew, will perform before the screening.
Doors for all three films open at 6 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $12.50; $10 for children 16 and younger.
Craving something a little more interactive? The Fox will also host several summer singalongs from films, in which you can let your voice be heard.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” is the first up on June 25. “The Greatest Showman” screens on July 30, and “The Sound of Music” will be shown on Aug. 27.
Singalongs begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10; $7.50 for children 12 and younger, military and seniors.
For more information, visit foxtucson.com