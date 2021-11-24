Post-turkey day plans? This Tucson spot is kicking off the holiday season

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $42.50 to $87.50.

Hawaiian Christmas

Ukelele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a musical taste of his native Hawaii to the Sonoran Desert with his holiday tour “Christmas in Hawaii” on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The tour is a first for Shimabukuro, who has been a regular on Tucson stages for more than a decade.

“I have never done a Christmas tour like this before so I am excited,” he said from a concert stop last week in Asheville, North Carolina.

He opened the holiday tour in Nashville in early November and will stop in nearly a dozen cities before it wraps up in his native Honolulu days before Christmas.

Unlike his regular shows, which feature him solo on ukelele, Shimabukuro is bringing a vocalist, “The Voice” finalist Thunderstorm Artis, to help sing classic holiday carols. He also will be backed by bass player Jackson Waldhoff and percussionist Taku Hirano.

In addition to holiday classics, Shimabukuro said he will perform a few of his original works alongside some audience-favorite covers.