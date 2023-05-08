Tucson Symphony Orchestra is turning its “Star Wars” cineconcert this weekend into an all-out “Star Wars” celebration.

There will be villainous characters in full regalia courtesy the 501st Legion — an organization whose members don authentic “Star Wars” character costumes to promote the films — in the lobby of Linda Ronstadt Music Hall for photo ops and audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Star Wars” characters when the TSO performs “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” In Concert on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

The orchestra will award prizes for the best costumes at both performances — 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor Nicholas Hersh, will perform John Williams’s score live while the movie plays.

“Return of the Jedi” is a follow up to the orchestra’s performance last spring of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in concert, which was the orchestra’s first post-pandemic cineconcert. The cineconcerts have proven to be box office gold for the orchestra, bringing in largely non-symphony audiences experiencing an orchestra concert for the first time.

This is the second time Hersh, formerly the conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra who has guest conducted with everyone from the Utah Symphony to the New York Philharmonic, has led the TSO. He was at the podium when the orchestra performed “Empire Strikes Back” last year.

Tickets for “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” are $18-$103 through tucsonsymphony.org or by calling the TSO box office at 520-882-8585. Those who want to compete in the costume contest should arrive at the Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., 30 minutes before the concert.