Grab a pillow and put on some pajamas because the Loft Cinema is hosting its fifth annual all-nighter science fiction screening.
The “Sci-Fi Slumber Party” will feature six films from the genre, ranging from 1950s monster flicks to action-packed outer space adventures.
The nonstop series will kick off Saturday, June 22, with “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” followed by “Aliens,” “Barbarella,” “Upgrade” and “Galaxy Quest.” The final film of the night, or rather morning, will be the 1997 space/horror picture “Event Horizon.”
Jeff Yanc, the Loft’s program director, says he’s excited for guests to watch these films on the big screen with other sci-fi fans, whether they’ve seen them dozens of times or not at all.
“It’s always cool to hear people say they came to see one particular movie that they already knew they loved,” Yanc said, “but that over the course of the night they also ended up discovering a new favorite they’d never seen before.”
In addition to the 12 hours of on-screen robots, spaceships and laser guns, there will be trivia games, prizes and vintage movie trailers to watch. Moviegoers can stretch their legs and grab some coffee at the Substance Coffee Diner food truck that will be parked at the Loft from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Before the movies start, guests can check out the Tucson VHS Bazaar that will be on the patio of the Loft from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.