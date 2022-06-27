The Mescal Movie Set, east of Tucson, is offering sunset tours

In an effort to keep its visitors from baking in the midday sun, the Mescal Movie Set has moved its walks through the property to just before dark.

Scheduled tours will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, and July 16.

Once a sister set to Old Tucson Studios, about an hour east of Tucson, the Mescal Movie Set has served as an Old West backdrop to more than 80 television shows and films, including “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean” and “Tombstone.”

Admission is $15 and free for kids ages 10 and younger. Reserve a spot at mescalmovieset.com.

To get there, head east on Interstate 10 until you reach exit 297 (J-Six Ranch Road/Mescal Road). From there, take Mescal Road north until you reach the property at 1538 N. Mescal Road.

