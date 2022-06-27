 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

The Mescal Movie Set, east of Tucson, is offering sunset tours

A recreation of the competition board from the movie “The Quick and the Dead” sits in the saloon on the Mescal Movie Set.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

In an effort to keep its visitors from baking in the midday sun, the Mescal Movie Set has moved its walks through the property to just before dark.

Scheduled tours will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, and July 16.

Once a sister set to Old Tucson Studios, about an hour east of Tucson, the Mescal Movie Set has served as an Old West backdrop to more than 80 television shows and films, including “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean” and “Tombstone.”

Admission is $15 and free for kids ages 10 and younger. Reserve a spot at mescalmovieset.com.

To get there, head east on Interstate 10 until you reach exit 297 (J-Six Ranch Road/Mescal Road). From there, take Mescal Road north until you reach the property at 1538 N. Mescal Road.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharon Stone has 'lost nine children' through miscarriages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News