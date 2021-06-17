This Tucson couple sources vintage threads for big-name movies, shows

"We’re just the source," he said. "Hollywood and the film and television industry are just that. It’s an industry. It’s no different than the automotive industry, or the meatpacking industry. And we’re just one little cog in that wheel. But because it’s clothing with nostalgia attached to it, people really are interested in it.”

In addition to movies and television, Temple and Gutierrez have worked with fashion designers like Trina Turk, Louise Green, Karyn Craven, and on a Pan American World Airways project that led to them being hired to design private airline flight attendant outfits.

“The best costumes in most situations are the ones that you don’t remember or realize,” Temple said. “If you’re watching a film, especially a film set in another period, and your eye is drawn to the costume, chances are it’s because it’s the wrong period. It doesn’t look right, fit right, isn’t right for the scene. It’s drawing focus and that’s never good."

Temple and Gutierrez moved to Tucson six years ago, and Clever Vintage Clothing has a physical location within Annabell’s Attic, at 6178 E. Speedway. They also participate in and hold trade show events.