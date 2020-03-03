Tucson filmmaker, Grammy nominee rescues Bernie Sanders in sitcom series

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is kidnapped and whisked off by monks to Cambodia where an evil Russian scientist has shrunk him to the size of a superhero figurine.

Grammy-nominated Tucson singer-songwriter Linda Chorney, who desperately wants Sanders to use her song as his 2020 campaign theme, comes to his rescue, saving her now tiny giant hero from certain political doom.

That's the far-fetched and ridiculous — albeit funny — premise of Chorney's DIY 10-episode sitcom "Saving Bernie," which was released Tuesday on the ad-free video subscription platform Vimeo. Chorney wrote the 10-episode series — they may add an 11th depending on the outcome of the Democratic primary race — and she and her husband Scott Faydnich filmed and produced the project.