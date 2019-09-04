“When I Sing,” the independent biopic from Tucson Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Linda Chorney, is heading to Amazon on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Chorney will host a virtual world premiere party beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the movie, which takes her award-winning indie film from the festival circuit to a wider, broader audience. Saturday’s Facebook Live event (facebook.com/WhenISingMovie) will include a performance by Chorney and a Q&A session.
Chorney wrote and stars in “When I Sing,” based on the story of her improbable 2012 Grammy nomination and her 30-year music career that landed her a seat next to some of the biggest names in music at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Grammy night.
Robin Russin directed the movie, which Chorney wrote with Douglas Raine. It has Hollywood stars Chris Mulkey and Marion Ramsey acting alongside a cast of Chorney’s friends, family and neighbors mostly from Tucson. The bulk of the filming was in Tucson, where Chorney and her husband Scott Fadynich have lived for eight years.
“When I Sing” has won awards in nearly a dozen film festivals including beating out 80 films to win the screenplay and best film nods in the Borderland Film Festival in New Mexico last October. Other awards include the special jury award for best low budget theatrical feature film at the 51st annual WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in April 2018 and the People’s Choice Award at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival in February 2018.
Meanwhile, Chorney has moved on to her next film project “Saving Bernie,” a mini-series centered on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.