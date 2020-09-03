Tucson Harkins honors the late Chadwick Boseman with screenings

Harkins Theatres is paying its respects to the late Chadwick Boseman this weekend by showing three of his films at its cinemas statewide.

The tribute kicks off Friday, Sept. 4, with the crime thriller "21 Bridges" at 1 p.m. and the James Brown biopic "Get on Up" at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 5, the tribute continues with the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" at 1 p.m. and an encore of "21 Bridges" at 4. On Sunday, Sept. 6, the tribute concludes with "Get On Up" at 1 p.m. and "42" at 4.

Boseman, who became a superstar in 2018 playing superhero T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther," died of colon cancer on Aug. 28. He was 43 and had appeared as T'Challa in four movies in the "Avengers" franchise.

Tucson Spectrum 18 at 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz on the south side is among a handful of Harkins Theatres to participate in the Boseman tribute. Tickets are $5 each and all proceeds will benefit cancer research, Harkins officials said.