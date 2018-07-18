It’s hard to believe that it’s been 12 years since The Loft Cinema upped the fun on summer for kids.
The Loft Kids Fest has become a tradition for many Tucson-area families, with 10 days of free family movies, free popcorn, activities, games and surprises.
This summer’s Kids Fest kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, July 20, with a party and a “Trolls” screening on the north side of Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
Most of the screenings and free fun takes place at the theater, 3233 E. Speedway, through July 29. This year’s fest includes live music and games. Doors open at 9:15 and films start at 10 a.m, with free admission and free popcorn.
The gang from Mildred and Dildred Toy Store host preshow activities every day starting at 9:15 a.m.
Encore screenings take place at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
There’s also a raffle to win a $50 gift certificate to Mildred and Dildred, along with other prizes, at 10 a.m. screenings only.
July 20
"Trolls," 6 p.m. Friday, July 20.
July 21
"Home," 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21.
July 22
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," 10 and 11 a.m Sunday, July 22.
July 23
"Walking With Dinosaurs," 10 a.m. Monday, July 23.
July 24
"Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes," 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 24.
July 25
"The Neverending Story," 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25.
July 26
"The Last Unicorn," 10 a.m. Thursday, July 26.
July 27
"Looney Tune On the Big Screen," 10 a.m. Friday, July 27.
July 28
"Spirited Away," 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28.
July 29
"Beauty and the Beast" (2017 version), 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday, July 29.
Details: loftcinema.org