Buy Now

Parents and kids packed the carnival area filled with rides, face-painting and music at the Loft Kids Fest kickoff when it was held at Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, a few years ago. This year’s kickoff will take place at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 12 years since The Loft Cinema upped the fun on summer for kids.

The Loft Kids Fest has become a tradition for many Tucson-area families, with 10 days of free family movies, free popcorn, activities, games and surprises.

This summer’s Kids Fest kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, July 20, with a party and a “Trolls” screening on the north side of Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Most of the screenings and free fun takes place at the theater, 3233 E. Speedway, through July 29. This year’s fest includes live music and games. Doors open at 9:15 and films start at 10 a.m, with free admission and free popcorn.

The gang from Mildred and Dildred Toy Store host preshow activities every day starting at 9:15 a.m.

Encore screenings take place at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

There’s also a raffle to win a $50 gift certificate to Mildred and Dildred, along with other prizes, at 10 a.m. screenings only.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles