Tucsonan Nina Trasoff: How lucky I was to call Sidney Poitier a friend

The accolades pouring in to honor the memory of Sidney Poitier have been plentiful ... and profound, capturing the legacy of a man who lived a life of integrity, changing the world in so many ways as an actor, an activist, and a human being. These remembrances reflect the essence of the man’s life and public work.

But there was another side to Sidney Poitier: He was a quiet man who chose not to live the Hollywood life despite being an A-list star for decades ... a decent, caring, loyal husband, father, and friend. A man with a generous spirit and a sharp sense of humor. A man who never forgot his roots.

As someone who was fortunate to have been a friend of Sidney’s in the early 1970s in Los Angeles, I’d like to share a few memories to bring the more personal side of the man we called “P” to light.

I met Sidney through the man I was dating at the time, who was one of his best friends. Any awkwardness I might have felt in anticipation of our first meeting disappeared as soon as he came through the door. He was a warm, welcoming man with an astounding smile ... even more so in person. No airs about him, just a guy over for a visit.