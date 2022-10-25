 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch "Phantom" with organ accompaniment at this Tucson spot

The Fox Theatre’s own Mighty Wurlitzer will provide the live musical accompaniment to a screening of the 1925 silent film classic, “Phantom of the Opera.”

 Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star

The Fox Tucson has something a little different in store for Halloween weekend this year.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the theater will be screening a fully restored version of the 1925 Lon Chaney silent horror classic, “Phantom of the Opera,” an adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel of the same name.

That in itself is already pretty cool.

But here’s the kicker: The film will have live musical accompaniment from the Fox’s own Mighty Wurlitzer, the refurbished pipe organ that was brought back to life by the theater after years of work in 2019.

Manning the Wurlitzer will be organist and University of Arizona alum, Dave Wickerham.

Professional storyteller, Jordan Wiley-Hill will be telling tales about the Fox’s ghostly past before the 7 p.m. show.

General admission to the screening is $15 with discounts available. For $50, you can attend the 5 p.m. pre-show fundraiser, which includes drinks, appetizers and premium reserved seating. Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the organ’s maintenance and programming costs.

For more information, visit foxtucson.com.

