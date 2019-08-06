COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Golden Girls Gala — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Music of the era from Rarity Rock, a giant "Thank You for Being a Friend" group sing-a-long and Golden Girls episodes playing poolside. Golden Girl themed Prizes. Play Blanche's Bingo and Dorothy's Trivia. The grand prizes go to the look-a-like contest, with a winner for each of the four girls, so come dressed to impress. Cheesecake food truck onsite. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 17. $150. 1-844-782-9622.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Aug. 17. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Haha Comedy: Sarah Kennedy — Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole Ave. Featuring Amber Frame, Monte Benjamin and Roxy Merrari. This is a dog friendly show but bring a leash. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19. $5. 261-8773.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater,. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Aug 23. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Gutenberg: The Musical — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Two desperate (and bravely untalented) songwriters perform a backers' audition for their new musical about Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. Bud Davenport and Doug Simon (portrayed by real-life brothers Carson and Tyler Wright) sing all the songs and play all the parts in their hilarious historical epic. Ages 10 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18. Through Aug. 25. $25. 261-9309.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17, 22 and 23; 3-5 p.m. Aug. 18. Through Aug. 24. $20. 327-4242.
Lance Burton: Master Magician — Casino Del Sol Conference Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Magic. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $15. 1-855-765-7829.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19. $39.95. 529-1000.