COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill: Gaslight Theatre's Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector and his sinister henchwoman, must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Performers create games and scenes. Nonprofit 501(c)(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Sept. 21. $8. 289-8076.
The Cat Show with Lisa Landry — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Co-hosted by Roxy Merrari and Cindell Hanson, some of Tucson's up-and-coming female comedians. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23. $10. 882-0009.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3). 9-10 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Last chance. $75. 861-4800.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Sandra Cisneros - poems express the feminist Latina identity. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Tells the story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 20, 26 and 27; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Through Sept. 29. $20. 485-0110.
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 26 and 27; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 22. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21, 26 and 27; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. Through Sept. 29. $25. 468-6111.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21, 25-27; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 25 and 26. Through Sept. 28. $25. 622-2823.
Arsenic And Old Lace — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The classic American comedy set around the Brewster family. A seemingly normal family on the surface, but all bets are off once one little family secret is discovered. It's murder and mayhem at its finest and funniest. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. $18. Last chance. 887-6239.
Cabaret Theater [title of show] — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, scrambling to write a musical to submit to a theatre festival. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Last chance. $25. 261-9309.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. With the help of masks, costumes and shadow puppetry, three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. They portray more than a dozen characters. 12:30-1:30 Sept. 22. Through Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.