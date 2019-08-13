COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Aug 23. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Aug. 24. $8. 289-8076.
The Estrogen Hour: True Confessions — Laff's Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. A fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Ages 21 and up show due to content and venue. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $15 online in advance by donation to LLS to Mary Steed's Team In Training page; $20 cash at the door. 245-5236.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. Last chance. $22.95. 886-9428.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Starts Aug. 26. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
Gutenberg: The Musical — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Two desperate (and bravely untalented) songwriters perform a backers' audition for their new musical about Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud Davenport and Doug Simon (portrayed by real-life brothers Carson and Tyler Wright) sing all the songs and play all the parts in their hilarious historical epic. Ages 10 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25. Last chance. $25. 261-9309.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24. Last chance. $20. 327-4242.
The Musical World of Fairy Tales — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Along with Disney music, the show will include music from other fairy tale favorites such as Shrek, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and more. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 24; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25. Through Sept. 7. $17. 888-0509.
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30. Through Sept. 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century Southern family has been revived more than half a dozen times since its premiere in 1939. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30. Through Sept. 15. $28. 401-3626.