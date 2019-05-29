COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. 2019. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. June 8. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. June 14. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawn-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Appropriate — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-deceased patriarch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 6-8, 13 and 14; 3-5 p.m. June 9. Last chance June 15. $20. 327-4242.
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Set on a paddle steamer cruising the legendary Nile River in 1940’s Egypt. 7-9 p.m. June 8 and 15; 2-4 p.m. June 9 and 16. $17. 888-0509.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Come out and get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this family fun musical. 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 9. Last chance. $10. 327-4242.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. June 10. Last chance. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.