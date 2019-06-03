COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. 2019. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. June 14. Free. 289-8076.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. June 15. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Haha Comedy Presents: Jason Webb — Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Headliner Jason Webb. 8-10 p.m. June 17. $5. 261-8773.
POETRY
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Read and discuss the work of Allison Hawthorne Denning. 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 15. Free. 791-4010.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawn-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. The price of admission includes a three-course meal served right to your table. Prizes will be awarded to the guests that solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. June 17. Through June 24. $38.95. 529-1000.
THEATER
Appropriate — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-deceased patriarch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 13-15. Last chance. $20. 327-4242.
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Set on a paddle steamer cruising the legendary Nile River in 1940’s Egypt. 7-9 p.m. June 15; 2-4 p.m. June 16. Last chance. $17. 888-0509.