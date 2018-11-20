NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Free. 628-8533.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. Pottery purchase of choice at event. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. $5. 444-0439.
Frank and Friends — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock. Reservations suggested. Frank Manhardt and Rich Katz. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 1. $5. 207-2429.
Mushroom Man — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock cover band. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 1. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 3. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quartet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz and R&B. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Free. 628-8533.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country ranging from 60s through 90s. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 7. Free. 887-9027.