Review
“Snoopy!!!” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story.
Opening
“A Christmas Carol” — Arts Express. See story.
“Cloud Soup” — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. See story.
Alan Cumming — Fox Tucson. See story.
“Constellations” — Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Nick Payne wrote this play that follows the relationship of Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a cosmologist. The road is rocky for them, but the discussions are luminous. The New Yorker called it “a singular astonishment.” Something Something Theatre Co. stages the play, which stars Damian Garcia and Bailey Renee; Joan O’Dwyer directs. Preview is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, opening is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. $25, with discounts available. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com
“Spring Awakening” — YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Winding Road Theatre Ensemble does a concert version of the full score of the Tony-winning rock musical. The musical tells the story of teens discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood of Arizona. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. $25 suggested donation. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org
“Elves Gone Bad”: Holiday Improvisation Theater — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Santa and his elves and a pirate put on an interactive, audience-participation matinee. Good for ages 4-8. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. Through Dec. 23. $5. 289-8076. Unscrewedtheater.org
“Coney Island Christmas” — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. A Jewish girl in the 1930s is cast as Jesus in her school’s Christmas play, which results in comedy, as well as family drama. By Donald Margulies. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8. $8. 579-4449.
“Hamlet” — Rincon / University High School, 420 N. Arcadia Blvd. Theater students stage Shakespeare’s great tragedy. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8. $5. 232-5833.
Last chance
“Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329, in the Tucson Mall. Back in 1897, 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the (New York) Sun newspaper asking if Santa was real. The subsequent editorial containing that “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Clause” phrase has gone down in history.
That story inspired playwright Jamie Gorski, who brings a doubting Virginia together with a reporter with serious writer’s block. Arizona Rose is staging the play in the style of 1940’s radio theater. Final performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. $17. 888-0509. Arizonarosetheatre.com
“Waitress” — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s film, the musical tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Ages 13 and up. No babes in arms; everyone must have a ticket. Final performances are 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 6; 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 9. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Continuing
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com
“Inspecting Carol” — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Daniel J. Sullivan’s comedy about a man who wants to audition at a small theater and is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Performances are 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. Roadrunnertheatrecompany.org
“The Music Man” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Arizona Theatre Company stages the Meredith Wilson musical about a flimflam man who tries to con the good folks in River City, Iowa. David Ivers directs; the large cast includes Bill English, Manna Nichols and Nate Wiley. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 11-13, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Continues through Dec. 30. $25-$76. 622-2823. Arizonatheatre.org
“Jingle Bell Rockin’ Revue” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Need to get revved up for the holidays? Maybe a little rock ‘n’ roll geared toward this time of year will do the trick. And you get to sing along. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (except Dec. 20), and Monday, Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000. Gaslightmusichall.com