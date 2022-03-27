1 day, 3 concerts: Helios plays British works, Winds opens season 37, trio helps Ukraine

Helios Ensemble is turning to jolly old England for its concert on Sunday, April 3, one of three classical concerts that day.
Across town, Conductor László Veres opens the 37th season of his Arizona Symphonic Winds at Catalina Foothills High School with a program of dances to ring in the spring, and a piano trio will perform works by Ravel and Shostakovich with Dove of Peace Lutheran Church to benefit Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.
Helios, the 45-voice multigenerational, semiprofessional choral ensemble founded and led by Benjamin Hansen, will perform a program of British composers works that include William Byrd's "Sing Joyfully Unto God," Robert Pearsall’s "Lay a Garland," William Harris’ "Bring Us, O Lord God" and Ken Burton’s new "Many Are the Wonders."
The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway, where Hansen is music director. Tickets are $20, $10 for students at the door or $18 each or two for $30 in advance through heliosensemble.org.
Upcoming Helios concerts:
• July 17, "A Mosaic Mass": Call this the greatest hits of choral Masses — the Gloria from Bach’s Mass in B minor, the Credo from Beethoven’s Mass in C major, Sanctus and Benedictus from Poulenc’s Mass in G major and Agnus Dei from Stravinsky’s Mass.
• Nov. 6, Brahms’ Requiem with four hands piano accompaniment in the intimate space of Grace St. Paul’s Church.
Arizona Symphonic Winds, which performs an outdoor series at Udall Park's László Veres Amphitheater, is kicking off its 37th year indoors as it rings in the spring with a program of dance music.
Veres, the longtime Tucson Pops Orchestra music director who founded the Winds, will lead the ensemble in a program that includes “Four Scottish Dances” by Arnold; the classic “First Suite in Eb” by Holst; Borodin's "Polynesian Dances" from his opera "Prince Igor" and swing music from the King of Swing Benny Goodman. The concert, in Cat Foot's wonderful auditorium, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive, also will include the slow movement from Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony and the Winds' debut of 15-year-old pianist Bryan Zhang, who will perform Shostakovich's Piano Concerto.
The concert starts at 2 p.m. and admission is free.
The Oracle Piano Trio will close out the 2022 Dove of Peace Lutheran Church classical music series with a performance that will support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
The trio, formed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform piano trios from Ravel and Shostakovich beginning at 2 p.m. at the church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road.
The Oracle Piano Trio is made up of Uzbekistan-born, Australia-raised cellist Diana Yusupov, who teaches strings at Basis Chandler and aspires to one day open her own cake shop; Taiwanese pianist Hsin-Chih Chang, who has lived in Tucson since 2017 and works as an arts integration specialist with the Tucson Unified School District; and Tucson Symphony Orchestra violinist Laura Cásarez, who recently earned her master's degree from the University of Arizona and runs a private teaching studio.
Masks for the concert are optional and it will be livestreamed on Dove of Peace's website, doveofpeacetucson.org.
Admission to Sunday's concert is free, although a freewill offering will be collected as part of the church's effort to help Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion. Dove's congregation already has raised close to $3,000 to support Ukrainians through Lutheran Disaster Relief.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch