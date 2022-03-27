1 day, 3 concerts: Helios plays British works, Winds opens season 37, trio helps Ukraine

Helios Ensemble is turning to jolly old England for its concert on Sunday, April 3, one of three classical concerts that day.

Across town, Conductor László Veres opens the 37th season of his Arizona Symphonic Winds at Catalina Foothills High School with a program of dances to ring in the spring, and a piano trio will perform works by Ravel and Shostakovich with Dove of Peace Lutheran Church to benefit Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

Helios, the 45-voice multigenerational, semiprofessional choral ensemble founded and led by Benjamin Hansen, will perform a program of British composers works that include William Byrd's "Sing Joyfully Unto God," Robert Pearsall’s "Lay a Garland," William Harris’ "Bring Us, O Lord God" and Ken Burton’s new "Many Are the Wonders."

The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway, where Hansen is music director. Tickets are $20, $10 for students at the door or $18 each or two for $30 in advance through heliosensemble.org.

