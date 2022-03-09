23 flutists will hit the stage with Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra

A decade ago, Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra had 10 harpists on stage to perform Handel’s Concerto for Harp No. 6.

This weekend, it will host 23 flutists, nine of whom will solo with the orchestra.

Seems like a fairly light lift in comparison.

“I don’t know where I’m gonna put all these flute players,” joked SASO Music Director Linus Lerner. “At least the flute is not as big as the harp.”

The flutists, members of the Tucson Flute Club, will perform during the intermissions of the orchestra’s two performances this weekend of “Flying High with Holland, Stravinsky, Gershwin and talented youth,” featuring the winner of the orchestra’s 2022 Dorothy Vanek Youth Concerto Competition.

Nine of those flutists will join the orchestra during the concert to perform Anthony Holland’s “Sun Flight” Concerto for Flute Ensemble and Orchestra. Each will have their own part to perform, which is different from the 2012 concert featuring the University of Arizona Harp Fusion. All of the harpists played in unison on Handel’s Concerto for Harp No. 6.