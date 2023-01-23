3 concerts to warm up your Tucson weekend

With Tucson’s chilly nights in full effect, what better way to get fired up than with a live show.

Get the weekend started on Friday, Jan. 27, with Austin singer-songwriter BettySoo and Tucson rockers the Tirebiters for a show at Hotel Congress‘s Plaza stage.

Expect to hear a little Credence Clearwater Revival meets Allman Brothers from the Tirebiters — frontman Lex Browning, blues bassist Steve Grams, Danny Krieger on guitar and drummer Les Merrihew.

Americana/folk singer BettySoo comes here with a boatload of critical acclaim, with Acoustic Guitar boldly proclaiming that she has “the most gorgeous voice in Texas …if not in all contemporary folk.” She also has the endorsement of two of Texas’s Americana leading voices, James McMurtry and Chris Smither. When their schedules permit, she’s been known to tour with both.

Friday’s show begins at 7 p.m. at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Tickets are $11.33 through hotelcongress.com.

You have a pair of concerts to choose from on Saturday, Jan. 28:

Desert Diamond Casino‘s Diamond Center is hosting the post-COVID reunion of the 1990s/mid-2010s R&B quartet Jodeci at 8 p.m. This is a chance to hear the original members K-Ci, DeVante Swing, Jo-Jo and Mr. Dalvin perform their hit songs including “Forever My Lady,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Stay,” “Freek’n You” and “Love U 4 Life.”

In a career that stretched from 1989-96 before the band took a prolonged hiatus that lasted until 2014, Jodeci has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Tickets for their show at Desert Diamond, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, are $45-$85 through ddcaz.com.

Over at the Fox Tucson Theatre downtown, pianist and vocalist Michael Cavanaugh is bringing the “Music of Billy Joel & Elton John” to life in a tribute concert. Cavanaugh knows his stuff; Billy Joel handpicked him to star in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out” which told Joel’s story.

Cavanaugh was with the show for three years, doing 1,200 performances all told, and was nominated for Grammy and Tony awards.

Expect to hear Cavanaugh cover some of the biggest, most iconic hits from two artists widely celebrated as two of the best piano man singer-songwriters in the history of modern music.