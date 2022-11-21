3 Tucson concerts to see Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend can be a challenge when looking for live music.

The guitarists, drummers, vocalists, who make up these groups that you are eager to see play live have families, too.

They want to be home for the holidays. That means, in most cases, you’ll just have to be patient.

But their desire to be with loved ones doesn’t leave you completely without options.

Here are some shows happening over the next week.

Spray Allen at 191 Toole on Saturday, Nov. 26 — An amalgamation of members from several alt-rock groups (drummer Wade Youman from Unwritten Law, bassist Eric Wilson from Sublime and vocalists Daniel Lonner and Eric Sherman from Late Night Episode), Spray Allen comes to town with a healthy offering of sun-soaked melodies that will go down easy following those turkey sandwich leftovers that mom likes to make. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 through rialtotheatre.com.

Jake Shimabukuro at the Fox Tucson Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 27 — A regular visitor to the Old Pueblo, Shimabukuro is pure fire on the ukulele with a live show that will, this time, focus on the spirit of the Christmas season. Expect a lot of holiday classics, — songs such as “We Three Kings,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “O Holy Night” — delivered with a Hawaiian flair. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress. Tickets are $25-$42.50 through foxtucson.com.