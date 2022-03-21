3rd time's the charm: Tucson's True Concord revisits Bach masterpiece

COVID-19 did a number on True Concord Voices & Orchestra.

Just as the pandemic was rearing its deadly head in March 2020, the professional ensemble had to call off its performance of Bach’s B Minor Mass.

Feeling optimistic, they penciled it in for the 2020-21 season.

That, also, did not happen.

“We felt we couldn’t serve the piece well with limited resources and doing it outdoors,” True Concord music director Eric Holtan said, referring to the ensemble’s 2020-21 bubble season of outdoor concerts.

This weekend, nearly two years to the day that it was supposed to be performed, True Concord is finally mounting Bach’s behemoth masterpiece, with three performances between Friday, March 25, and Sunday, March 27.

The timing, Holtan said, couldn’t be more right given the state of the world.

“To me it just reflects everything that we share in common with one another,” he said. “We’ve gone through this pandemic together and experienced all that it has wrought emotionally. This piece really speaks to that.”