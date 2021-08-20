A new club seeks to promote community amongst Tucson musicians

At one time, the market's music store boasted the biggest selection of locally produced CDs and part of the warehouse was devoted to a recording studio. Kusian has since subleased the studio to outside operators, although the music club does have a recording studio component that allows them to record live performances.

Last winter and into early spring, the club tiptoed to life with a few open house events and workshops. But by late March, with the COVID numbers not improving, Kusian stepped on the brakes again.

He had planned to fully reopen the club this month, but he pushed that back to Sept. 14. A few events are being held before the grand opening, but they are by invitation only, he said.

WoodSongs Coffeehouse will kick things off with a performance by its house band Hamilton Beech and Friends.

WoodSongs is a coffeehouse in name only. The acoustic music program, an outpost of the national WoodSongs Coffee House project that promotes community music series, provides an opportunity for local musicians to gather with other musicians and small audiences for intimate unplugged shows, Bowers said.