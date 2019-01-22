Want an excuse to get off the couch this weekend and see a concert?
We found three, one for every night of the weekend.
- Pie and time: Two iconic folk rockers — the legendary “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean and “Time Passages” Brit folkie Al Stewart — are sharing the Fox Tucson Theatre stage on Friday, Jan. 25. This is one of those concerts that will have you sitting back and thinking about McLean’s evolution from his breakthrough 1971 hit “American Pie” to the songs that followed that were equally iconic: “Vincent (Starry Starry Night),” “And I Love You So,” “Castles in the Air,” and “Crying,” and wondering how he was able to write a song that nearly 50 years later people are still singing along to. Friday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $35 to $89 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.
- Remembering a friend: A handful of Tucson metal bands are sharing the stage at The Rock near the University of Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 26, to honor one of their biggest fans. The Rock is billing “Wrath of Joe” as a memorial/celebration of life concert to remember 27-year-old Joseph Paul Costello, who died in a car crash last November. Bands set to perform: Atoll, Fatal Synopsis featuring special guests, Decrown The Heir, Celestial Exile, Beneath The Fallen Suns and Wreaking Havoc. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted. Doors at the Rock, 136 N. Park Ave., open at 5 p.m. Saturday and it’s an all-ages concert. Details: rocktucson.com.
- ‘Hamilton’ ... sort of: Want to see the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” but the idea of a trip to Broadway — as in New York City, not central Tucson — is not an option? Rialto Theatre is bringing “History Has Its Eyes On You — A Hamilton Music Revue” to Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 27. This is a tribute show to the hip-hop soundtrack of “Hamilton,” featuring a live band and theater actors whose recent runs including the pop musicals “The Book Of Mormon,” “In The Heights’, “Big Band Beat,” “December 63” and “Evita.” Arizona Theater Company regular Chanel Bragg curated the show, drawing from the original cast soundtrack, mix tapes and “Hamilton” playwright/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamildrops.” Sunday’s all-ages concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $15 to $25 through rialtotheatre.com.