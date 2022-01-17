 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A year after its release, Pines frontman and his Tucson band playing CD release gig

A year after its release, Pines frontman and his Tucson band playing CD release gig

David Huckfelt, second from right, with The Mother Higgins Children’s Band including Billy Sedlmayr, Howe Gelb, Thøger Lund, Winston Watson, Gabriel Sullivan, Connor Gallaher, Tom Walbank, Jon Villa and Ben Nisbet.

 Stefan Hoglund

The Pines founding frontman David Huckfelt is back in his winter refuge in Tucson and on Friday, Jan. 21, he’s going to do something he has been wanting to do here for more than a year.

Huckfelt is getting the band back together, and by band we mean some of the biggest names in the Tucson music scene: Billy Sedlmayr, Howe Gelb, Thøger Lund, Winston Watson, Gabriel Sullivan, Connor Gallaher, Tom Walbank, Jon Villa and Ben Nisbet.

On Friday, they will perform the long-awaited CD release of Huckfelt’s year-old album “Room Enough, Time Enough,” which he recorded with the Tucson musicians at XIXA’s Dust & Stone Recording Studio downtown in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic shut everything down.

“Getting to play with Billy and Howe and Connor and Gabe, I’m really excited about that,” Huckfelt said from a westside home he is renting through March; he’s been a Tucson winter visitor for several years.

Aside from a couple of small solo shows at Monterey Court and the MSA Annex last February, Huckfelt never had the chance to properly introduce “Room Enough” to Tucson. He has played tracks from the record at a handful of shows in the Midwest and Minnesota, where he spends the rest of the year, but he’s never focused a show solely on the record.

David Huckfelt and band at work in the studio.

Friday’s show at 191 Toole will include the full band — which Sedlmayr has dubbed the Mother Higgins Children’s Band — performing most if not all of the record. Huckfelt and Sedlmayr also will perform a set of each other’s songs, some of which they included on a live album they recorded in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in November and released on Bandcamp.

Huckfelt met Sedlmayr on one of his first winter sojourns here. Sedlmayr was singing his signature song “Tucson Kills” at Tap & Bottle and once he heard that voice, roughhewn with an underlying vulnerability and sweetness, Huckfelt was mesmerized.

“We became fast friends,” he recalled, saying “there’s a certain kind of effortless magic” to the pair’s friendship that transcends musically. Their voices, Huckfelt said, complement one another, and even when they don’t, there’s a connection that he can’t quite explain.

David Huckfelt

During that fall trip to the Midwest, Sedlmayr and Huckfelt threaded the needle to this weekend’s show, reaching out to the other musicians and lining up the venue. 191 Toole’s parent Rialto Theatre signed on and KXCI 93.1 FM agreed to promote the show.

As of late last week, only Gelb and Walbank were question marks for Friday’s concert.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

If you go

What: David Huckfelt in concert

Featuring: The Mother Higgins Children’s Band — Billy Sedlmayr, Howe Gelb, Gabriel Sullivan, Thoger Lund, Winston Watson, and Connor Gallaher, Ben Nisbet.

Presented by: Rialto Theatre

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Tickets: $12 through ticketmaster.com

COVID protocols: Ticketholders will be required to show proof of vaccination or a a negative test taken within 72 hours of the concert; masks are required

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 Funniest Betty White Bloopers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News