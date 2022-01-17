A year after its release, Pines frontman and his Tucson band playing CD release gig

The Pines founding frontman David Huckfelt is back in his winter refuge in Tucson and on Friday, Jan. 21, he’s going to do something he has been wanting to do here for more than a year.

Huckfelt is getting the band back together, and by band we mean some of the biggest names in the Tucson music scene: Billy Sedlmayr, Howe Gelb, Thøger Lund, Winston Watson, Gabriel Sullivan, Connor Gallaher, Tom Walbank, Jon Villa and Ben Nisbet.

On Friday, they will perform the long-awaited CD release of Huckfelt’s year-old album “Room Enough, Time Enough,” which he recorded with the Tucson musicians at XIXA’s Dust & Stone Recording Studio downtown in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic shut everything down.

“Getting to play with Billy and Howe and Connor and Gabe, I’m really excited about that,” Huckfelt said from a westside home he is renting through March; he’s been a Tucson winter visitor for several years.