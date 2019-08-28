Add LeAnn Rimes to the list of country stars whose names will grace Tucson marquees this fall.
Rimes is set to headline the Fox Tucson Theatre's Chasing Rainbows Gala concert on Oct. 20, a day after the honky-tonk country trio Midland take the stage at the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, on Oct. 19.
Toby Keith is also coming our way on Nov. 10 to close out the AVA's 2019 concert series.
The Fox last week added rising country star Kip Moore to its schedule. Moore ("Somethin' 'Bout A Truck," "Beer Money") will play the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., on Dec. 5.
Tickets are on sale for both Fox shows — $34.50-$64.5 for Moore, $45-$65 for Rimes — through foxtucson.com.
Reserved seats for Midland and Toby Keith are gone, but there are some lawn spots ($26.80 for Midland, $60 for Keith) available through tickets.casinodelsol.com
• After selling out a show at Desert Diamond Casino last February, Indie Texas country singer Aaron Watson is heading back our way. This time he's at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., on Oct. 11; tickets are $22 through rialtotheatre.com