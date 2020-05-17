After COVID-19 lockdown, Tucson industrial electronica band Gnosis debuts Friday

Ryan Alfred and Gabriel Sullivan were supposed to introduce their musical collaboration Gnosis in early April.

But then the pandemic happened and live concerts were shelved amid stay-at-home orders, and life kinda, sorta went on in a virtual-world kind of way.

Which, as it turned out, presented a unique opportunity for the pair. That April 7 debut concert is now taking place on Friday, May 22, on Tucson YouTube streaming platform NoAudience.live.

"We are real excited about it," Sullivan said. "This will be our first public live thing of any sort.”

On paper, the pairing seems odd: Alfred, the Berkley School of Music alumnus who makes sweet pop music with his wife, vocalist Katherine Byrnes, in Sweet Ghosts; and Sullivan, the harder-edged prog/cumbia rocker who sings co-lead vocals in the popular band XIXA.

But the pair, who've shared the stage in small ways over the past several years, found common musical ground in their love of electronica-driven industrial rock.

“This is the music we listened to as kids. We remember all these records by Pantera and other heavy metal bands and industrial bands,” Sullivan said, adding Canadian electro-industrial band Skinny Puppy, Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson as driving influences.

"The first music that actually made me want to focus my life on music was Slayer and Pantera," added Alfred. "That music spoke to me because it combined the sort of vague teenage angst of punk music and the technical aspect of ... people playing the (expletive) out of their instruments.”