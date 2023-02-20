Arizona Balalaika Orchestra took a little involuntary breather during the pandemic.

But the ensemble, in its 43rd year, is back with its Slavic Winter Concert on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The group, under the baton of Conductor Alexander Tentser, will join forces with the colorfully-costumed Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble dancers, under the direction of Matthew and Joanna Schmit, and several local artists including Michael Markowitz, Chris Wald-Hopkins and Dan Nicolini, who will perform Scott Joplin’s “Easy Winners” and a Romanian Czardas on domra and balalaika.

Vocalists Guy Velgos, Kathleen Schwarztman and Grayson Hirst, the operatic tenor and former University of Arizona voice professor, will be featured in spirited vocal works including the classic Nelson Eddy song “At the Balalaika.”

Saturday’s concert celebrates Arizona Balalaika Orchestra’s 43rd anniversary. Mia Bulgarin Gay started it in 1980 as a way to showcase the wide spectrum of Slavic music and dance, both classical and folk.

Orchestra musicians perform on authentic instruments, including the triangular balalaika, the mandolin-like domra, accordion, winds and percussion.