After COVID lockdown, Tucson industrial electronica band Gnosis debuts Friday

"The first music that actually made me want to focus my life on music was Slayer and Pantera," added Alfred. "That music spoke to me because it combined the sort of vague teenage angst of punk music and the technical aspect of ... people playing the (expletive) out of their instruments.”

Gnosis was born out of a collaboration between Alfred and Sullivan a few years ago when Sullivan brought Alfred in on his solo album project. Sullivan wanted to add synthesizers to his musical arsenal and Alfred was a pro; his emphasis at Berkley was synthesized music production.

Not long afterward, Alfred sent Sullivan a track he had written and asked for feedback.

"He just sent me this super violent industrial metal with some elements of horror mixed into it," Sullivan recalled. "I was on tour in Europe and it got me super excited. We started going back and forth sending files from there."

“He loved it and wrote vocals to it and it was so different from what he was doing,” added Alfred, who grew up in Maryland and has lived in Tucson 11 years. "As he got more excited about it, I got more excited about it.”

The collaboration took Alfred back to his teens, when he played in a couple of metal bands.