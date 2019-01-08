Classical-pop crossover star Jackie Evancho is returning to where it all began.
The 18-year-old Pittsburgh native is among 50 champions of the international “Got Talent” show — as in “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain’s Got Talent” — to compete in the first-ever “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Evancho came in second in the fifth season of the show in 2010.
The champions show airs on Mondays on NBC.
But you don’t have to settle for just seeing her on TV: On Thursday, Jan. 10, Evancho is going to be in our backyard when she brings her estimable voice to the Fox Tucson Theatre stage.
Here’s a quick primer to introduce you to Evancho, making her first Tucson concert appearance.
- Prodigy: Evancho was just 10 years old when she stood on the “America’s Got Talent” stage and blew away the judges and everyone watching her perform Puccini’s aria “O mio babbino caro” (“Oh My Dear Daddy”) from his opera “Gianni Schicchi.”
- Freaky for “Phantom”: While her playmates were listening to the Disney Channel on satellite radio, Jackie was enamored with “The Phantom of the Opera” soundtrack.
- Fistful of firsts: She is the youngest solo platinum artist, the youngest Top 5 debut artist in the U.K., the youngest person to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center and the highest-ranking debut artist of 2010.
- And then there’s this: She’s released seven albums and all have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart. Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) included her on its list of “music movers and shakers under the age of 21.” And in 2018, Forbes magazine named her among its “30 Under 30.”
Thursday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $34 to $84 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com