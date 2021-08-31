Americana singer-songwriter McMurtry returns to Tucson for Congress show

McMurtry, 59, attended the University of Arizona in the 1980s and spent time here over the years visiting his father, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurtry, who split his time between his small Texas hometown of Archer City and Tucson. Larry McMurtry died in Tucson in March at the age of 84.

The younger McMurtry stayed at the UA just two years before deciding that college wasn’t for him. Instead, he struck out at Tucson’s local clubs playing gigs, most of them without pay, he recalled.

His first paying gig was in Benson at the Riverside Inn Saloon along the San Pedro River. McMurtry was recruited to play guitar for a group of fiddlers affiliated with the Southern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association. The leader of the group was named Jack and he lived in neighboring St. David.

“None of us were all that good except Jack, but it was fun,” recalled McMurtry, who said he was paid $50 for the gig.

McMurtry comes here with his first new studio album in almost seven years. “The Horses and the Hounds,” released Aug. 20, was all but finished in late 2019 when he had to return to Jackson Browne’s Groovemaster’s studio to record vocals — he had attempted it in June 2019, but the wood smoke from the area’s wildfires shredded his voice, he said — and to lay down the piano tracks.