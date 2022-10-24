Amernet Quartet caps Tucson residency with world premieres

The Florida-based Amernet String Quartet will cap off its two-week Tucson residency with a concert of works by Czech-German Holocaust survivor and Jewish composer Hanuš Winterberg.

Two of the three works will be world premieres, according to organizers of the quartet’s concert on Tuesday, Nov. 1, which is part of the Shaol and Louis Pozez Memorial Concert Series.

According to press materials, the Amernet is recording the three works during their Tucson residency, including the two world premieres. Winterberg’s music is little known largely because his son, when Winterberg died in 1991, placed an embargo on his father’s music that was set to expire in 2030. The embargo was in place for 25 years before it was lifted in 2015.

The Amernet — violinists Misha Vitenson and Franz Felkl, violist Michael Klotz and cellist Jason Calloway — was founded at Juilliard while the members were students in 1991. The ensemble has gone on to international acclaim for what critics describe as a “complex” but “old world” sound carried out with exceptional technical ability.

The ensemble was here last in 2019 with St. Andrew’s Bach Society, the popular summertime classical music series.