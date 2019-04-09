This is the weekend in Tucson and just beyond our city limits that you’re thankful for being a fan of live music.
No matter if you’re into country or pop or classical or you just want to hear some melodic percussion that unites us with our southern neighbors, it’s all on tap.
- Take a 70-minute drive to Florence for the four-day Country Thunder festival featuring headliners Brett Eldredge, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Chris Stapleton. It kicks off Thursday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 14, at Canyon Moon Ranch, 20585 E. Price Station Road, in Florence.
- Pop singer Jake Miller is bringing his “Wait For You” tour to The Rock on Saturday, April 13. It comes just weeks after Miller released his latest EP, “Based on a True Story.”
- Tucson Americana singer Mark Insley is kicking off a busy month with a show at the Dusty Monk on Saturday, April 13. He’s coming out with a new album in the fall so he’s sure to give us a preview of what he’s working on.
- Dove of Peace Lutheran Church on Sunday, April 14, is bringing us the latest installment of its free concert series, this one featuring a trio of classical guitarists performing transcriptions of Bach. The concert is at the church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road.
- The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music teams up with UNAM Tucson–Centro de Estudios Mexicanos for “Noche de Percusiones,” featuring percussionist Gabriela Jiménez Lara and the UA Percussion Ensemble. File this one under cross-border music diplomacy; the concert, on Saturday, April 13, is supported by the UA and the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, and will include works by Henry Cowell, Toru Takemitsu and Giacinto Scelsi. Jiménez Lara also is expected to perform solo in the concert at Crowder Hall.
- Award-winning bluegrass artist Laurie Lewis returns to Tucson with her trio, which includes longtime collaborator Tom Rozum. They’ll perform a Rhythm & Roots/In Concert show on Saturday, April 13, at the Berger Center.