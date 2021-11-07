Annual Veterans Day concert has been a Tucson tradition for 36 years

When the pandemic canceled last year's Arizona Symphonic Winds Veterans Day concert, László Veres took matters into his own hands.

He wasn't about to pause what has become a Tucson tradition for nearly four decades — a patriotic concert to honor veterans of all wars.

So Veres, a clarinetist and the Winds founder/music director, tapped his wife Frances, who played violin for more than 35 years for the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, to accompany him on piano as the pair played a front-yard Veterans Day concert for their neighbors.

"And the neighbors showed up. We had about 40, 50 people here across the street with masks on," said Veres, who teamed up with his wife again last December to play a short holiday concert. For that one, they had their neighbors sing Christmas carols.

For Veterans Day 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 11, Veres is getting the band back together and will once again don his Sousa-style uniform when he takes the podium for the Winds 36th annual Veterans Day concert.

The concert of patriotic odes and anthems is personal for the 84-year-old Veres, who was drafted into the U.S. Army not long after he immigrated to the States from his native Hungary at age 19.