Arizona Friends takes season online, Pops and Winds call off fall seasons

The Friends’ decision comes after it canceled its summer concert series, which was the brainchild of former AFCM President James Reel. The Friends in 2018 launched the summertime series, a handful of concerts held outside of the group’s Leo Rich home.

“It was just unclear and not getting any clearer over the next weeks whether it was going to be possible to conduct concerts in Leo Rich,” Tolliver said. “It just made it look like an impossibility to put on concerts for anything more than a fraction of the audience and it didn’t look like it would be terribly safe to put on a concert” under the current COVID-19 protocols.

Arizona Friends, which will open the season Oct. 17 with the Auryn Quartet, has been presenting chamber music concerts for more than 70 years.

Next year’s Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival also is canceled. Instead the group will present three concerts in March incuding one with the Sitkovetsky Trio that was supposed to headline the festival.

Veres, in concert with his boards of directors, pulled the plug on his twin spring parks series in mid-April, weeks ahead of the first performances.

He said they canceled the fall largely because city facilities are still shut down.

In addition to losing its fall Music Under the Stars series, the Tucson Pops Orchestra also will not perform its annual Veterans Day concert in November — the first time it has been canceled in nearly 35 years, Veres said.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.