Arizona native with Tucson ties wins national songwriting contest

It was on a drive from her native Yuma back to her longtime home in Los Angeles that Fulton heard a story on the radio about people waxing nostalgic for the "good old days."

“Wait a minute. What were the good old days anyway?" she remembers asking herself. "What were they like for women? For my mom, who was a Mexican immigrant? For people of color? Gay people? They weren’t so great.”

On that long drive, Fulton, 56, sketched out the chorus hook: “The good old days weren’t so good for me, how about you?“

Fulton, who sang in school choirs growing up in Yuma and continued singing in choirs as an adult, wrote about the idea of going back to an era when African-Americans and people of color were at the back of the line, immigrants were back in the fields and women "just keep your mouth shut, do as you're told and everything's going to be fine."

The song also touches on the immigration issue and the heated rhetoric of illegal crossers cast as armed invaders. "But they're talking about my mama / She's been here since she was 9 / Proudly waves the flag on the Fourth of July."