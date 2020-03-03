Arizona Opera brings 'Riders of the Purple Sage' back to Tucson

Arizona Opera scored a historical coup in 2017 with its first-ever commissioned and world-premiered opera “Riders of The Purple Sage.”

This weekend, they are bringing the piece back to the stage.

“There is no magical number of performances of any opera. ... With ‘Riders,’ we had in its world premiere in 2017 such an amazing level of community resonance that we felt that the piece had a place in our season in 2020,” said Arizona Opera President and General Director Joseph Specter.

Specter programmed Arizona composer Craig Bohmler’s “Riders” in a season that also includes Puccini’s “La Bohème,” which the company mounted in early February; and Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos,” coming April 11-12 — the first time Arizona Opera has presented the piece in more than 25 years.

When it performed the world premiere of “Riders” three years ago, 8,204 people attended over five performances — two in Tucson, where it opened, and three in Phoenix. Single-ticket sales outpaced the hugely popular “Carmen” from the 2015-16 season and ranked in the top three or four operas the company has mounted in the past 20 years, Specter said.