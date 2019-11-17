Arizona Opera is not shy about taking artistic risks.
The company in recent years mounted the first-ever mariachi opera, a flamenco opera and, just last month, an opera based on the true story of a brutal mass murder at Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin estate.
This weekend, the company is taking perhaps its biggest risk, staging the Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce opera "Fellow Travelers," which tackles the controversial Lavender Scare to purge gays from government employment in the 1950s McCarthyism era.
Arizona is only the fourth company to stage the piece, which Cincinnati Opera premiered in 2016.
Set in 1950s Washington, D.C., "Fellow Travelers" centers on two lovers — the older more experienced Hawk, who works for the State Department; and the younger, more naive Tim, an idealist from New York who lands a job with a pro-McCarthy senator.
Hawk (the charismatic, mellow-voiced baritone Joseph Lattanzi, who has sung the role in the three previous productions) initially views the relationship as one in a long line of trysts that he keeps wink-wink private from his work life. But this is a first for Tim (the youthful toned tenor Jonas Hacker), who goes all in with visions of the picket fence and domestic bliss, even if it's kept in secret. Tim also battles to square the guilt from his Catholic upbringing with his unrelenting desire to be with Hawk.
The relationship is set against the backdrop of McCarthyism, which pitted American against American in Sen. Joseph McCarthy's attempt to root Communists and Communist sympathizers from 1950s society. McCarthy also took aim at so-called "pansies" in the government's employ, gays who McCathy's committee contended could become targets of blackmail by Communists and others to keep their secret lives secret.
The story, at times subtly erotic and crushingly sad, is moved along by Spears' lush near cinematic score. Conductor Daniela Candillari, in her Arizona Opera debut, brought rich color to Spears American minimalist style that also borrows from what he described as medieval troubadour singing. Candillari emphasized the pulsing rhythmic passages and repetitive riffs including a soaring clarinet to create the tension and menace Tim and Hawk were experiencing as the McCarthy hysteria hit close to home.
One of the unsung heroes in "Fellow Travelers" was Hawk's assistant Mary, sung by the terrifically talented mezzo-soprano Katherine Beck, a member of Arizona Opera's Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio program. Beck brought a convincing sincerity to the role of Hawk's confidante and wishful-thinking love interest who quietly tries to warn Tim that when push comes to shove, Hawk will save his own skin. In the end, that's exactly what he does, outing Tim to McCarthy investigators to prevent him from getting a job with Hawk in the State Department.
"Fellow Travelers" closes out the 2019-20 McDougall Red Series of chamber operas. In February, the company opens its Main Stage series at Tucson Music Hall with Pucciini's "La Boheme."
Next season, Arizona Opera will continue taking risks with the world premiere of "Copper Queen," centered on Bisbee's famed hotel. Arizona Opera commissioned the work and will feature an all-female creative team — a first for the company. Also on the 2020-21 season, announced from the stage Saturday by Arizona Opera General Director Joseph Specter: the holiday-themed mariachi opera "El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering," a prequel to the first ever mariachi opera "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" that Arizona presented in 2014; the return of Bizet's "Carmen"; Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love," conducted by Tucson Symphony Orchestra Music Director José Luis Gomez, in his Arizona Opera debut; and a new production of André Previn's "A Streetcar Named Desire."
For tickets, visit azopera.org