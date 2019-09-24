The Average White Band is joining the lineup for the sixth annual Tucson Jazz Festival.
The band ("Pick Up the Pieces," "A Love of Your Own," "Work to Do") is set to perform Jan. 16, the lone empty date on the 11-day festival that runs from Jan. 10-20 at various locations around Tucson.
Tickets for that show go on sale at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 24, through Tucson Jazz Festival, where you can get tickets for all festival concerts.
In addition to the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., concerts will be held at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the University of Arizona campus; Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; Scottish Rite Temple, 160 S. Scott Ave.; and Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Ticket prices vary by event and are available through tucsonjazzfestival.org.
The lineup:
Jan. 10, Maceo Parker & His Big Band, presented in partnership with UA Presents, at Centennial Hall.
Jan. 11, David Sanborn at the Fox.
Jan. 12, ladies rule with headliners Grace Kelly and Aubrey Logan at the Rialto.
Jan. 13, jazz pianist David Hazeltime & the Battle share the stage with tenor sax player Eric Alexander.
Jan. 14, hip-hop, funk jazz ensemble Ghost-Note out of Dallas that includes the Grammy-winning percussion duo of Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth plays at the Rialto.
Jan. 15, jazz vocalist Veronica Swift teams up with the UA Studio Jazz Ensemble for a concert at Scottish Rite Temple.
Jan. 16, Average White Band at Fox Tucson Theatre.
Jan. 17, Afro-Cuban All Stars, headed up by tres master Juan de Marcos (founder of the critically acclaimed Buena Vista Social Club), play the Rialto.
Jan. 18, swing/post-bop jazz bassist Christian McBride and Inside Straight share the marquee with Tucson’s exciting, national award-winning Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band at the Fox.
Jan. 19, Tucson Symphony Orchestra teams up for “Aretha Franklin: A Tribute,” a matinee performance featuring Broadway rising star vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw at Tucson Music Hall.
Jan. 19, legendary Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mavis Staples makes her first Tucson appearance in five years, returning to the Fox where she performed in late 2015 with Joan Osborne.
Jan. 20, the festival goes outside for the MLK Day Downtown Jazz Fiesta, a finale featuring California-based Western swing band Yolo County Line and other artists performing on four stages.