One of Mexico’s brightest percussion stars is joining the University of Arizona Percussion Ensemble for “Noche de Percusiones” — Night of Percussions — on Saturday, April 13.
It’s a concert that partners the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music with Mexico’s prestigious Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.
The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson is supporting the appearance by Gabriela Jiménez Lara, principal percussionist with the Mexico City Philharmonic, who will join the student ensemble to perform works by Henry Cowell, Toru Takemitsu and Giacinto Scelsi. Jiménez Lara also is expected to perform solo during the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Crowder Hall at North Park Avenue and East Speedway.
Morris Palter directs the UA Percussion Ensemble, which for this concert features Porter Ellerman, Tyler Haley, Thomas Beech, Marcus Hawkins, Elizabeth LaBrie, Alyssa Prichard, Joseph Branderhorst, Michael Pratt, Paris Stegall, Gavin Thatcher, Ian Mast, Gregery Bartolic and Jacob Ransom. Palter, who teaches percussion at the UA, has performed throughout North America, Asia and Europe including at prominent festivals and concert venues including Carnegie Hall, Disney Hall and London’s Royal College of Music.
Admission is free.