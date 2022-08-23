Bach Society closing '22 series with Tucson quartet playlist

St. Andrew’s Bach Society is closing out its 2022 summer concert series with some of the most beloved string quartet movements ever composed.

Think of “The String Quartet Playlist” as your Spotify playlist, movements from quartets by Beethoven, Brahms, Borodin, Dvorák, Ravel, Turina and Mozart performed by some of the city’s finest musicians: Tucson Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Lauren Roth, violinist Ben Nisbet, TSO violist Sarah Toy and TSO cellist Marybeth Brown Plambeck.

Bach Society Director Nisbet, who once played with the TSO, said the idea was to create an afternoon playlist similar to one you’d curate for yourself on your favorite music streaming service. Most importantly, he said, is for the audience at the concert on Sunday, Aug. 28, to have fun.

Sunday’s concert begins at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. General admission tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10 in advance through standrewsbach.org or at the door.